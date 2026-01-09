Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar Meets Macron to Discuss Global Developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss pressing global developments and express appreciation for Macron's positive stance on the Indo-French Strategic Partnership.

Jaishankar, during his six-day trip to France and Luxembourg, addressed the Ambassadors' Conference, highlighting the importance of adapting to global shifts driven by trade, technology, and energy. He emphasized the significance of the India-France partnership in promoting multi-polarity and strategic autonomy.

In a series of high-level meetings, Jaishankar also met European leaders including French Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden. These discussions aimed at boosting India-Europe relations, setting the stage for Macron's upcoming visit to India for the AI Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)