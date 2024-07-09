Left Menu

Congress Ramps Up Efforts for 2027 Gujarat Assembly Polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed determination to win the 2027 Gujarat assembly polls. The party has started preparations for various local body elections. Congress general Mukul Wasnik will camp in the state to mobilize party workers and hold meetings. The focus is on municipal corporations, municipalities, and panchayats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:50 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed determination to win the 2027 Gujarat assembly polls, prompting the party to commence preparations for the upcoming local body elections, a functionary revealed on Tuesday. Congress general and Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik will begin a three-day visit to the state starting Wednesday as part of the preparations for elections to various municipal corporations, municipalities, and district and taluka panchayat bodies, according to party spokesperson Manish Doshi.

During his visit, Wasnik will cover Ahmedabad, Kutch, Morbi, and Surendranagar districts to mobilize party workers and convene meetings with Congress committee executives, Doshi said. The local body polls are expected to take place by the end of this year or early next year.

Additionally, Wasnik will visit Palanpur in Banaskantha district on Wednesday to attend an event honoring newly-elected Banaskantha MP Geniben Thakor. He will also participate in the Kutch district executive committee meeting at Gandhidham, followed by meetings in Morbi, Surendranagar, and Ahmedabad on July 11.

Last week, during his visit to Ahmedabad, Gandhi declared that his party aims to win the 2027 state assembly elections and unseat the BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for nearly four decades. It is noteworthy that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently controls all eight municipal corporations. In previous local elections, the Congress suffered defeats in all municipal corporations and most municipalities and panchayats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), an ally in the INDIA bloc, made significant gains in the 2021 municipal corporation elections by winning Surat.

