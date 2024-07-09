Left Menu

Congress Slams Modi Government Over Rising Terror Incidents in Jammu

The Congress has criticized the Modi government, citing its strategic failure in handling terror incidents in Jammu. They demand transparency from the Centre on measures being taken to curb terrorism and call for a strong response to Pakistan. This follows a recent ambush in Kathua that resulted in five army personnel deaths.

On Tuesday, the Congress vehemently criticized the Modi government, highlighting the upsurge in terror incidents in Jammu as a clear indication of strategic failure on the part of the administration. They urged the Centre to take the nation into confidence regarding the steps being implemented to tackle the situation.

The opposition party also called for a decisive and strong response to Pakistan amid the escalating terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress spokesperson Deepender Hooda condemned the recent attack in Kathua, which resulted in the deaths of five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer. The Congress urged the government to make a proactive statement about the measures it is adopting to address the ongoing terror threats in the state.

