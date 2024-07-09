Pawar Addresses NCP Defectors' Meeting with Jayant Patil

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), revealed on Tuesday that some MLAs from the breakaway NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar have met Jayant Patil, a senior NCP leader.

Pawar mentioned this while addressing inquiries about potential reconciliation with the faction led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 'I have not personally met anyone wanting to return to our party, but I've heard that some have met Jayant Patil,' he stated.

Pawar also highlighted issues around the party's electoral symbol, a 'man blowing a turha,' and how similar symbols caused confusion in past elections. The matter is now in court with a hearing scheduled next week.

Discussing the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Pawar expressed optimism, noting that voters previously resisted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda during the Lok Sabha elections and would likely do the same in the state polls.

