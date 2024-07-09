Left Menu

Pawar Addresses NCP Defectors' Meeting with Jayant Patil

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), addressed questions regarding MLAs from the breakaway faction led by Ajit Pawar. He noted that some members met with NCP's Jayant Patil. Pawar also discussed electoral symbol issues and expressed confidence in voter resistance against Prime Minister Modi's policies in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satara | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:07 IST
Pawar Addresses NCP Defectors' Meeting with Jayant Patil
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), revealed on Tuesday that some MLAs from the breakaway NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar have met Jayant Patil, a senior NCP leader.

Pawar mentioned this while addressing inquiries about potential reconciliation with the faction led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 'I have not personally met anyone wanting to return to our party, but I've heard that some have met Jayant Patil,' he stated.

Pawar also highlighted issues around the party's electoral symbol, a 'man blowing a turha,' and how similar symbols caused confusion in past elections. The matter is now in court with a hearing scheduled next week.

Discussing the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Pawar expressed optimism, noting that voters previously resisted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda during the Lok Sabha elections and would likely do the same in the state polls.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024