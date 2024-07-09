Left Menu

Yellen Defends Biden's Mental Acuity Amid Criticism

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended President Joe Biden's mental effectiveness in a House Financial Services Committee hearing. She denied any discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment to declare Biden unfit. This comes amid Republican concerns following Biden's debate with Trump and reports of a Parkinson's specialist visiting the White House.

Updated: 09-07-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:18 IST
Janet Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended President Joe Biden's mental effectiveness during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday. Yellen stated that Biden was extremely effective in meetings, including those with international leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Yellen refuted any notion of ongoing discussions among cabinet secretaries about invoking the 25th Amendment, which would transfer presidential powers to the vice president if the president is deemed unfit. Republican Representative Mike Lawler pressed Yellen on Biden's cognitive abilities following a recent debate where the president appeared frail.

In a tense moment, Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty moved to strike Lawler's questioning from the record, leading to Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer halting the discussion. Amid the debate, the White House clarified that Biden is not being treated for Parkinson's and has not undergone any cognitive tests outside his annual physicals.

