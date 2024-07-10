Left Menu

White House Accuses Iran of Exploiting Gaza Protests to Create Discord

The White House has accused Iran of trying to exploit Gaza-related protests in the U.S. to stoke societal discord. This accusation was highlighted by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, who warned that Iranian actors were posing as activists online. The White House underscored the importance of free expression while calling out foreign influence attempts.

Updated: 10-07-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 01:31 IST
The White House on Tuesday accused Tehran of leveraging Gaza-related protests in the United States to sow discord, calling such behavior unacceptable.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned that Iran was covertly supporting and encouraging these protests.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the importance of peaceful, independent expression while condemning foreign interference.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

