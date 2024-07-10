House Democrats Urge Biden to Withdraw from Reelection Bid

The push for President Joe Biden to step aside in his reelection bid is gaining momentum among Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Discontent mounted following Biden's perceived halting performance in a debate against Republican rival Donald Trump, with several lawmakers openly calling for a new nominee.

Representative Mikie Sherrill from New Jersey emphasized, "Because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare he won't run for reelection and help lead us through a process toward a new nominee."

Representative Adam Smith expressed a similar sentiment, highlighting, "President Biden should end his candidacy for a second term and release his delegates to the Democratic National Convention to enable the party to nominate a new candidate." He further added that Biden's debate performance was alarming and that it's clear Americans no longer see him as a viable candidate for another term.

Other notable mentions include Representative Lloyd Doggett, who pointed out Biden's lagging performance in key states, and Representative Raul Grijalva, who suggested that it might be time to explore other potential candidates.

Representatives Seth Moulton, Mike Quigley, and Angie Craig also echoed these calls, stressing the importance of nominating a candidate who can effectively contest against Trump in the upcoming elections.

