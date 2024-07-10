Left Menu

House Democrats Urge Biden to Withdraw from Reelection Bid

Several House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to end his bid for reelection after what they perceive as a weak debate performance against Donald Trump. Lawmakers such as Representatives Mikie Sherrill, Adam Smith, and Lloyd Doggett have publicly requested Biden to step aside for a new nominee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 02:51 IST
House Democrats Urge Biden to Withdraw from Reelection Bid
AI Generated Representative Image

The push for President Joe Biden to step aside in his reelection bid is gaining momentum among Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Discontent mounted following Biden's perceived halting performance in a debate against Republican rival Donald Trump, with several lawmakers openly calling for a new nominee.

Representative Mikie Sherrill from New Jersey emphasized, "Because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare he won't run for reelection and help lead us through a process toward a new nominee."

Representative Adam Smith expressed a similar sentiment, highlighting, "President Biden should end his candidacy for a second term and release his delegates to the Democratic National Convention to enable the party to nominate a new candidate." He further added that Biden's debate performance was alarming and that it's clear Americans no longer see him as a viable candidate for another term.

Other notable mentions include Representative Lloyd Doggett, who pointed out Biden's lagging performance in key states, and Representative Raul Grijalva, who suggested that it might be time to explore other potential candidates.

Representatives Seth Moulton, Mike Quigley, and Angie Craig also echoed these calls, stressing the importance of nominating a candidate who can effectively contest against Trump in the upcoming elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024