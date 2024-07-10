Left Menu

Russia's Ongoing Influence in U.S. Elections: Intelligence Insights Unveiled

A U.S. intelligence official indicates that Russia still prefers Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Moscow's influence operations, similar to those in 2016 and 2020, continue using social media. China, on the other hand, is not currently planning to influence the election outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 02:55 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A U.S. intelligence official disclosed on Tuesday that Russia maintains its preference for Republican Donald Trump in the forthcoming U.S. presidential election. This announcement was made during a briefing on election security. Although the former president wasn't named explicitly, the official indicated that Moscow's stance mirrors previous elections.

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Russia attempted influence campaigns to support Trump in 2016 and 2020 against Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, respectively. Despite some shifts in the geopolitical landscape, especially regarding U.S. support for Ukraine, Russia's preference remains unchanged.

The ODNI official also elaborated on Moscow's methods, including social media manipulation to target voters in battleground states and promote divisive narratives. As for China, the official noted that Beijing is not currently seeking to influence the presidential race but is focusing on data collection and public opinion monitoring.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

