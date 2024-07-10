Left Menu

White House Accuses Tehran of Exploiting Gaza Protests to Disrupt US Society

The White House accused Tehran of utilizing Gaza-related protests in the U.S. to stoke discord, following warnings from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. Iranian actors allegedly posed as activists and supported protests financially. The U.S. government emphasized the importance of freedom of expression while warning against foreign influence.

Updated: 10-07-2024 04:11 IST
The White House on Tuesday accused Tehran of attempting to exploit Gaza-related protests in the U.S., labeling such actions as unacceptable. The statement follows a warning from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, who indicated that Iran aims to incite discord within American society.

Earlier, Haines highlighted that individuals linked to the Iranian government had posed as activists online, encouraged protests about Gaza, and even financially supported demonstrators. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that while freedom of expression is crucial to American democracy, the government must alert citizens to foreign influence operations.

"Americans across the political spectrum have sought to express their views on the Gaza conflict independently. Peaceful expression of diverse opinions is vital to our democracy," Jean-Pierre stated. "However, the U.S. government has a duty to warn against malign foreign influences and will continue to expose attempts to undermine our democracy."

Tehran did not immediately respond. An official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence noted Iran's ongoing interest in exploiting U.S. political and social tensions via social media, specifically around the Israel-Gaza conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

