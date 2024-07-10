High Voter Turnout Marks West Bengal Bypolls

A voter turnout of 24.25 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies of West Bengal on Wednesday, according to an Election Commission official.

Among the constituencies, Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) saw the highest turnout with 26.32 per cent, followed by Raiganj at 25.98 per cent, Bagdah (SC) at 22.63 per cent, and Maniktala at 21.89 per cent.

Voting commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

Three of the constituencies - Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas - are located in the southern part of the state, while the fourth constituency, Raiganj, is situated in north Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district. Approximately 10 lakh electorate are eligible to vote in these four assembly segments.

The Election Commission has deployed around 70 companies of security forces to ensure the security of the 1,097 polling booths spread across the four seats. Counting will take place on July 13.

