Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Moscow and his summit talks with President Vladimir Putin have been described as 'historic and game-changing' in the context of the current turbulent geopolitical environment, according to Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin on Wednesday.

The global significance of Modi's Moscow visit was evident, as highlighted by Babushkin a day after the summit. Discussions between the two leaders centered around enhancing India-Russia trade and economic relations.

Key outcomes of the talks include the decision to implement a bilateral payment system using national currencies. Additionally, Babushkin reassured that both nations are aligned on the issue of ensuring the return of Indians working in the Russian Army, expressing hope for a swift resolution.

