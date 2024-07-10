Yogi Adityanath Extends Birthday Greetings to Rajnath Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who turned 73.

Adityanath wished Singh excellent health, a long life, and continued success, sharing his message on the social media platform X.

Singh, a prominent figure, has previously served as both the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

