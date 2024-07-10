Yogi Adityanath Extends Birthday Greetings to Rajnath Singh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his 73rd birthday. He wished Singh excellent health, a long life, and continuous success. Singh has previously served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
- India
