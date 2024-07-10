Left Menu

Israeli Military Orders Evacuation in Renewed Gaza Conflict

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of Gaza City amidst renewed fighting. Leaflets urging residents to move south indicate a possible expansion of Israeli operations within the city. This development comes as mediators engage in cease-fire talks, while heavy strikes persist across Gaza.

Updated: 10-07-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Israeli military announced Wednesday that it has ordered the evacuation of Gaza City amid ongoing fighting. Leaflets were dropped throughout the city, instructing residents to move south and warning that the area would remain a dangerous combat zone.

The evacuation order suggests an expansion of Israeli military operations in the city, where they have been active in several neighborhoods over recent days. It is the latest indication that Hamas is regrouping in zones previously declared clear of militants by Israel.

This move coincides with US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators meeting with Israeli officials in Doha to negotiate a cease-fire. Israel continues to target Hamas militants regrouping across Gaza, nine months into a devastating campaign of airstrikes and ground offensives. The intensity of strikes could also be an effort to pressure Hamas in the ongoing cease-fire talks.

Months ago, Israel had instructed residents of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to relocate south as operations commenced. Despite this, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have remained in the heavily affected northern region, often stating they have nowhere to go. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants are now crowded into squalid tent camps in its central and southern areas.

