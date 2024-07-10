Left Menu

Modi's Historic Moscow Visit: A Game-Changer for India-Russia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Moscow and his summit talks with President Vladimir Putin were labeled as 'historic and game-changing' by Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin. The discussions aimed to bolster India-Russia trade, economic ties, and cooperation in areas such as fossil fuel and nuclear energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:26 IST
Modi's Historic Moscow Visit: A Game-Changer for India-Russia Ties
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Moscow and the outcomes of his summit talks with President Vladimir Putin were described as ''historic and game-changing'' in the current geopolitical climate, according to Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin on Wednesday.

The focus was on enhancing India-Russia trade and economic ties.

Modi's first trip since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine took place on July 8 and 9, where he engaged in summit talks with Putin.

''The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas. It is a historic and game-changing move given today's turbulent environment,'' Babushkin stated at a media briefing.

''The event garnered unprecedented coverage and seemed to overshadow other global happenings,'' he added.

Babushkin also criticized the US for comments made prior to Modi's Moscow visit, calling them an interference in bilateral relations.

''It showcased the conduct of two independent global powers based on mutual trust and respect, unaffected by external factors,'' he noted.

India and Russia have established foundational convergences in key cooperation areas, he said.

Both sides committed to expanding cooperation in fossil fuel, nuclear energy, and trade.

Babushkin highlighted a key summit outcome: a bilateral payment system using national currencies.

India and Russia set a target of USD 100 billion in annual trade by 2030 and will develop a robust bilateral payment mechanism using national currencies.

Regarding the return of Indians working in the Russian Army, Babushkin said, ''We are on the same page with India and hope for a swift resolution when the Indians return home.''

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024