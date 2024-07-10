Modi's Historic Moscow Visit: A Game-Changer for India-Russia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Moscow and the outcomes of his summit talks with President Vladimir Putin were described as ''historic and game-changing'' in the current geopolitical climate, according to Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin on Wednesday.

The focus was on enhancing India-Russia trade and economic ties.

Modi's first trip since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine took place on July 8 and 9, where he engaged in summit talks with Putin.

''The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas. It is a historic and game-changing move given today's turbulent environment,'' Babushkin stated at a media briefing.

''The event garnered unprecedented coverage and seemed to overshadow other global happenings,'' he added.

Babushkin also criticized the US for comments made prior to Modi's Moscow visit, calling them an interference in bilateral relations.

''It showcased the conduct of two independent global powers based on mutual trust and respect, unaffected by external factors,'' he noted.

India and Russia have established foundational convergences in key cooperation areas, he said.

Both sides committed to expanding cooperation in fossil fuel, nuclear energy, and trade.

Babushkin highlighted a key summit outcome: a bilateral payment system using national currencies.

India and Russia set a target of USD 100 billion in annual trade by 2030 and will develop a robust bilateral payment mechanism using national currencies.

Regarding the return of Indians working in the Russian Army, Babushkin said, ''We are on the same page with India and hope for a swift resolution when the Indians return home.''

