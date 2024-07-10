Pelosi Says Biden's Fate in 2024 Race Is President's Decision Amid Democratic Uncertainty

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi stated on Wednesday that the decision to stay in the 2024 presidential race rests with President Joe Biden, despite his insistence on running. Her remarks, aired on MSNBC, underscore the ongoing uncertainty among prominent Democrats regarding Biden's candidacy.

"We're all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short," Pelosi remarked, noting the urgency of the situation. As a key figure within the Democratic Party, Pelosi's views are closely watched, especially given her influence and longstanding alliance with Biden.

Pelosi refrained from fully endorsing Biden, saying, "I want him to do whatever he decides to do." This non-committal stance reflects broader doubts within the party, despite Biden's own declarations to remain in the race. Pelosi commended Biden's performance, citing his impactful NATO summit speech, but advised Democrats to withhold public declarations about his campaign until the current week's events unfold.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)