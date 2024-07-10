Biden's 2024 Candidacy Questioned as Pelosi and Clooney Withdraw Support

Amid rising doubts from key Democratic figures, President Joe Biden must swiftly decide whether to continue his 2024 White House bid, advised longtime ally and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Though Biden insists on running, skepticism persists among Democratic lawmakers and donors.

Adding to the pressure, George Clooney, a Hollywood star and Democrat, recently withdrew his support for Biden, citing concerns about his performance. Simultaneously, Pelosi's remarks, while praising Biden's strength at the NATO summit, highlighted internal party doubts.

As Biden reaffirms his commitment to the race, the Democratic Party remains divided over his candidacy's viability. The upcoming months will be crucial as Biden seeks to solidify support amidst growing internal and external scrutiny.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)