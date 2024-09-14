PM Modi Predicts BJP Hat-Trick in Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi forecasts a BJP victory in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls, attacking the Congress on multiple issues and praising his government's work. He lauded Haryana's Chief Minister and asserted that the state has seen significant investment and revenue growth under BJP governance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that Haryana is poised for a BJP hat-trick in the October 5 assembly elections, during his first rally in the state.
Targeting the Congress, Modi criticized its previous tenures and highlighted the progress made by the new NDA government, already initiating Rs 15 lakh-crore worth of work within its initial 100 days.
Modi accused the Congress of spreading falsehood and anarchy, particularly on farmers' issues, and commended Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his dedication. He noted Haryana's advancements in investments and revenue, predicting another win for the BJP.
