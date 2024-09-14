Left Menu

PM Modi Predicts BJP Hat-Trick in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi forecasts a BJP victory in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls, attacking the Congress on multiple issues and praising his government's work. He lauded Haryana's Chief Minister and asserted that the state has seen significant investment and revenue growth under BJP governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:21 IST
PM Modi Predicts BJP Hat-Trick in Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that Haryana is poised for a BJP hat-trick in the October 5 assembly elections, during his first rally in the state.

Targeting the Congress, Modi criticized its previous tenures and highlighted the progress made by the new NDA government, already initiating Rs 15 lakh-crore worth of work within its initial 100 days.

Modi accused the Congress of spreading falsehood and anarchy, particularly on farmers' issues, and commended Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his dedication. He noted Haryana's advancements in investments and revenue, predicting another win for the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024