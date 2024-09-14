Showdown in Tripura Politics: Corruption Allegations and Defamation Threats
Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma has challenged Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman to prove corruption allegations against him within two days, or he will quit politics. Barman, however, stands firm on his claims, accusing Debbarma of acquiring properties through corrupt means. The minister has threatened to file a defamation case.
Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma on Saturday declared he would exit politics if Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman can substantiate corruption allegations against him within two days.
Roy Barman, a seasoned legislator, reaffirmed his position, stating he would not retract his charges of corruption against Debbarma.
In a recent assembly session, Barman accused the minister and his family of illicitly amassing properties, which Debbarma vehemently denied, calling the charges baseless and politically motivated.
