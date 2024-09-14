Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Blocking Delegation at Sonapur Eviction Site

The Congress accused BJP members of preventing their delegation from visiting the Sonapur eviction site where a police firing incident led to two deaths. Opposition condemned the law and order situation while Chief Minister Sarma promised strong action to protect tribal interests. The eviction has generated widespread political and social unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:48 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Blocking Delegation at Sonapur Eviction Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday accused BJP members of obstructing their delegation from visiting the Sonapur eviction site on Guwahati's outskirts, where two people were killed in police firing two days prior.

Opposition parties decried the police's actions, alleging a failure in maintaining law and order. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed to take strong measures to protect tribal interests, as an eviction drive in Kochutoli village turned violent, leading to two deaths and several injuries.

The eviction campaign has evicted 151 families, clearing 248 bighas of land, yet it has fueled political and social turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024