Congress Accuses BJP of Blocking Delegation at Sonapur Eviction Site

The Congress on Saturday accused BJP members of obstructing their delegation from visiting the Sonapur eviction site on Guwahati's outskirts, where two people were killed in police firing two days prior.

Opposition parties decried the police's actions, alleging a failure in maintaining law and order. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed to take strong measures to protect tribal interests, as an eviction drive in Kochutoli village turned violent, leading to two deaths and several injuries.

The eviction campaign has evicted 151 families, clearing 248 bighas of land, yet it has fueled political and social turmoil.

