Congress Accuses BJP of Blocking Delegation at Sonapur Eviction Site
The Congress accused BJP members of preventing their delegation from visiting the Sonapur eviction site where a police firing incident led to two deaths. Opposition condemned the law and order situation while Chief Minister Sarma promised strong action to protect tribal interests. The eviction has generated widespread political and social unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Saturday accused BJP members of obstructing their delegation from visiting the Sonapur eviction site on Guwahati's outskirts, where two people were killed in police firing two days prior.
Opposition parties decried the police's actions, alleging a failure in maintaining law and order. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed to take strong measures to protect tribal interests, as an eviction drive in Kochutoli village turned violent, leading to two deaths and several injuries.
The eviction campaign has evicted 151 families, clearing 248 bighas of land, yet it has fueled political and social turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Northeast's First NABL-Accredited Textile Testing Lab in Guwahati
Cybercrime Gang Busted in Guwahati: Four Arrested
Assam govt to intensify process of identifying illegal foreigners: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
IIT Guwahati Partners with Airbus to Bolster Aviation Education in Northeast
IIT, Airbus India ink pact for global training centre in Guwahati