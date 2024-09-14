BJP set for Haryana hat-trick; people should be wary of Cong's falsehoods: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Haryana has decided to bring the BJP to power for a third consecutive term even as he termed the Congress anti-Dalit and anti-farmer, and asked people to be wary of its ''falsehoods''.

He also said the Congress' ''royal family'' intends to end reservation for Dalits but as long as he is there, he will not allow it to happen. ''The SC, OBC, and ST reservation will stay. It is Modi's guarantee and we will fight for it.'' Kicking off his campaign for the October 5 assembly polls in Haryana, Modi told a rally here the Congress' politics today has reduced to spreading ''falsehoods and anarchy''.

It is the most ''dishonest and deceitful'' party in the country, he said.

''It is not that old Congress. Today's Congress has become new (naya roop) form of urban Naxal. They don't feel any shame in speaking lies,'' Modi said. ''The Congress speaks a new lie daily. It is attacking the country's unity regularly and is imposing 'Naxalwadi vichar' (Naxal thoughts).'' He said the Congress feels no shame in defaming the country for defaming the BJP. ''So you have to be wary of the Congress and their associates.'' ''If there is anybody who is the biggest anti-Dalit, anti-OBC and anti-tribal in the country, it is the Congress family. They have now said if they come to power, they will end reservation for Dalits and the downtrodden. It is the truth of this family,'' he said.

Modi claimed first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru opposed reservation. ''He wrote to the chief ministers of states in this regard. There is proof. Nehruji had said if people got jobs due to reservation, the quality of government service will drop. These are the words of Nehruji,'' he said.

The Mandal commission report was implemented during the VP Singh government which was supported by the BJP, he said.

''Rajiv Gandhi as the opposition leader in Parliament opposed reservation. In one interview, he dubbed those who get reservation as 'buddhu' (fool),'' claimed Modi.

There could not be bigger insult to SC, ST, OBC communities than this, he said.

Modi said the Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana by making false promises, and has ''destroyed'' the states which used to be prosperous.

People now repent voting for the Congress in these states, he said.

Modi said people gave him a third term recently, and going by their enthusiasm, they will also give the BJP a hat-trick of victories in Haryana.

With Jammu and Kashmir also going to polls, Modi said that by supporting the restoration of Article 370, the Congress wants to bring back the period when terrorism was at peak.. ''Will you allow the Congress to bring back Article 370?'' he asked the crowd. Chief Minister Saini and other BJP leaders from the state were also present at the rally.

''In your neighbourhood is Himachal. The Congress came to power there two years ago. What is the situation there? No citizen of Himachal is happy today. The Congress spoke lies and did not fulfil its promises,'' he said.

''Government employees have to go on strike for salaries. They are not getting their dearness allowances. Recruitments are not taking place.. they have to close schools and colleges. They promised Rs 1,500 to every woman. The women continue to wait. Power, water, petrol, diesel, milk have become dearer in Himachal,'' he said.

''During LS polls, they (the Congress) used to say that Rs 8,000 will be transferred in people's accounts 'khata khat','' Modi said. ''The economic situation is bad, but the Congress is not affected by people's problems.'' In Karnataka, inflation and corruption are at peak, he said. ''The Congress is showing how prosperous states are destroyed.'' Then he turned to a Congress ally whom he just referred to as a ''kattar beimaan party'', making it clear the attack was targeted at the AAP, which is also fighting the Haryana polls.

''This party has one policy, to win elections by emptying coffers. See what they have done to Punjab (ruled by AAP). Don't allow such parties to come to power. You need to do this to save Haryana and your children's future,'' Modi said.

He said the new NDA government at the centre is yet to complete 100 days but it has already started work worth nearly Rs 15 lakh-crore. The BJP government has approved three crore pucca houses for poor, he said.

Attacking the Hooda family and previous Congress governments in Haryana, Modi said, ''We have seen the period of the Congress government when money for development used to be limited to one district only. Not only that, in whose pockets that money used to go? Everyone in Haryana knows.'' The BJP undertook development work in an equitable manner, Modi said.

The PM attacked the Congress over farmers' issues as well, saying the party made a hue and cry over MSP but ''I ask them how many crops do they buy at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana''.

''See what is happening in Karnataka. During a short period of Congress' rule in that state, about 1,200 farmers have committed suicide there,'' the prime minister said.

Haryana has reached among top states in terms of investments and revenue, he said.

Referring to recent clashes in Karnataka during a Ganesh idol procession, Modi said, ''Ganpati ji was put behind bars in Karnataka. The whole country was celebrating the Ganesh Utsav while the Congress was trying to disturb the 'pooja'. The Congress can do anything for appeasement.'' Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)