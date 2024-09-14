"Want to fight with MVA to remove Mahayuti govt from power": AIMIM Mumbai President

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday appointed observers for 18 assembly seats in Mumbai and said that they want to fight the elections with Maha Vikas Aghadi to remove the ruling Mahayuti alliance from power. AIMIM Mumbai President Raiees Lashkaria told ANI that they have sent their proposal to MVA.

"AIMIM has appointed observers for 18 assembly seats in Mumbai. The second list of observers will be out soon. We are appointing observers on at least 24 assembly seats. We have sent our proposal to Maha Vikas Aghadi. We want to fight the elections in alliance with them to remove the Mahayuti government from power. AIMIM party has started preparations for the Maharashtra assembly elections," he said. He further emphasised that Muslim voters have always played a significant role in every election.

"Much depends on their votes as to how the election results will turn out. Looking at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the way Muslim voters participated actively to protect the Constitution and the country, with the aim of removing the Modi government, was crucial. Similarly, they will play an important role in the Maharashtra Assembly elections as well. The outcome will depend on where the Muslim votes go," Lashkaria said. Further, the Mumbai AIMIM President said that the party has formed an army to help those who are facing injustice.

"Just today in our press conference, we have announced something new. We have prepared an army to help those who are facing injustice. This army includes doctors, advocates, and retired police officers. In this way, we have formed a group that can immediately reach out to those suffering from injustice and provide relief, so that they don't feel alone," he said. "We want to send a message that AIMIM (Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) always stands with them. We will soon release a helpline number for this. Today was the initial day, and we will gradually expand this initiative," Raiees Lashkaria added.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held later this year. However, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)