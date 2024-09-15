Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Reservation Remarks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:40 IST
  • India

In a sharp rebuke directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed that Gandhi's statements regarding the end of reservations signify an 'anti-constitutional mindset'.

Speaking at a public event in Mumbai, Dhankhar emphasized the need for heightened awareness about India's Constitution, suggesting that some have forgotten its core principles.

'A person holding a constitutional position making such statements abroad highlights an anti-constitutional mentality,' Dhankhar said, refraining from directly naming Gandhi. He underscored that reservations represent meritocracy and affirmative action, essential to the nation's fabric.

Gandhi, during a recent trip to the US, spoke of scrapping reservations when 'India is a fair place' but later clarified his support for increasing reservations beyond 50%. Dhankhar criticized Gandhi's external comments as disrespectful to India's Constitution and called on youth to challenge such views.

The Vice President also took aim at previous Congress governments, specifically the delayed actions on the Mandal Commission report and the late recognition of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contributions with the Bharat Ratna award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

