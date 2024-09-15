Arvind Kejriwal Announces Resignation as Delhi Chief Minister Following Release from Prison
Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Delhi's chief minister, shortly after his release on bail in a graft case. Despite denying the allegations, Kejriwal stated he would only return to office if the public certifies his honesty by voting for him in the upcoming elections.
Arvind Kejriwal, the Indian opposition leader, announced his resignation as chief minister of the Delhi regional government on Sunday. This decision came just a day after his release from prison on bail in a graft case.
Kejriwal, who has been a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday and left prison on Saturday. He was detained for almost six months over alleged irregularities in Delhi's liquor policy.
Despite denying the allegations, Kejriwal stated during a meeting with AAP workers that he would only return to the post if the public certifies his honesty by voting for him in the upcoming elections. He urged the Election Commission to hold the Delhi elections in November, earlier than the initially planned February 2025.
