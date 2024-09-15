Georgia's Controversial Apology: Ivanishvili Calls for Reconciliation with Ossetians
Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia's influential figure, suggests an apology to Ossetians for the 2008 war with Russia. He blames former President Mikheil Saakashvili for the conflict. The UNM party criticizes Ivanishvili's statement as serving Russian interests. Georgia faces geopolitical choices amid upcoming elections.
Georgia's most influential man, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has proposed that the nation should apologize to Ossetians for the 2008 war with Russia. This suggestion comes as a significant development reported by Georgian media.
In 2008, Russia recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states following a five-day conflict where Russian forces repelled Georgia's attempt to reclaim South Ossetia. Ivanishvili, a billionaire and ex-prime minister standing as the lead candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the October 26 election, criticized former President Mikheil Saakashvili's 'criminal regime' for initiating the war under foreign influence, reported Georgian public broadcaster 1TV.
Ivanishvili declared that post-election, those responsible for the conflict would face justice, and the nation would then apologize. His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the United National Movement (UNM) party, who labeled them as a national disgrace pandering to Russian interests.
The backdrop of this apology includes Georgia's unique geopolitical position post-Soviet independence in 1991. South Ossetia, roughly 100 km from Tbilisi, seceded after a bloody conflict in the early 1990s, displacing ethnic Georgians. The 2008 conflict was marked by Georgia's attack on South Ossetia's Tskhinvali, leading to a robust Russian response. An EU report in 2009 indicated Georgia's initial aggression triggered the war, with Russia's response deemed excessive.
