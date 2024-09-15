Left Menu

Georgia's Controversial Apology: Ivanishvili Calls for Reconciliation with Ossetians

Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia's influential figure, suggests an apology to Ossetians for the 2008 war with Russia. He blames former President Mikheil Saakashvili for the conflict. The UNM party criticizes Ivanishvili's statement as serving Russian interests. Georgia faces geopolitical choices amid upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:44 IST
Georgia's Controversial Apology: Ivanishvili Calls for Reconciliation with Ossetians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia's most influential man, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has proposed that the nation should apologize to Ossetians for the 2008 war with Russia. This suggestion comes as a significant development reported by Georgian media.

In 2008, Russia recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states following a five-day conflict where Russian forces repelled Georgia's attempt to reclaim South Ossetia. Ivanishvili, a billionaire and ex-prime minister standing as the lead candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the October 26 election, criticized former President Mikheil Saakashvili's 'criminal regime' for initiating the war under foreign influence, reported Georgian public broadcaster 1TV.

Ivanishvili declared that post-election, those responsible for the conflict would face justice, and the nation would then apologize. His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the United National Movement (UNM) party, who labeled them as a national disgrace pandering to Russian interests.

The backdrop of this apology includes Georgia's unique geopolitical position post-Soviet independence in 1991. South Ossetia, roughly 100 km from Tbilisi, seceded after a bloody conflict in the early 1990s, displacing ethnic Georgians. The 2008 conflict was marked by Georgia's attack on South Ossetia's Tskhinvali, leading to a robust Russian response. An EU report in 2009 indicated Georgia's initial aggression triggered the war, with Russia's response deemed excessive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024