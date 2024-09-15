Ukraine's Struggle: Slow Arrival of Western Arms Fuels High Troop Losses

Ukrainian troops are enduring substantial losses due to the sluggish arrival of Western arms, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed in a CNN interview aired on Sunday. He warned that Russia is making advances in Eastern Ukraine, specifically around Pokrovsk, capturing territory that could open new lines of attack for Moscow.

Zelenskiy described the situation as 'very tough,' noting that half of Ukraine's brigades in the region lack proper equipment. 'You lose people because they are not in armed vehicles ... they don't have artillery, they don't have artillery rounds,' he stated. The interview was conducted on Friday, CNN reported.

Despite promises from the U.S. and European nations, weapons and aid packages are arriving too slowly. 'We need 14 brigades to be ready,' said Zelenskiy, 'From these packages, we haven't even equipped four.' White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned on Saturday that a 'substantial' new aid package for Ukraine is in the works.

Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet U.S. President Joe Biden this month to present a comprehensive plan to end the conflict, focusing on security, diplomatic support, and military and economic aid. He emphasized that the only thing Russian President Vladimir Putin fears is the domestic backlash if the war escalates. 'Make Ukraine strong, and he will negotiate,' said Zelenskiy, who also plans to request permission for Ukraine to use U.S. long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory.

Such permission is crucial as Russian jets, now operating up to 500 km from the front lines, continue to target Ukrainian infrastructure, Zelenskiy explained to CNN.

(With inputs from agencies.)