Himachal Ministers Refute PM Modi's Claims on State Economy

Ministers Harshwardhan Chauhan and Rohit Thakur criticized PM Modi for his statements on Himachal Pradesh's economy, labeling them as misleading. They allege BJP misled the PM and called for efforts to release pending disaster relief funds while accusing past BJP policies of burdening the state financially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:25 IST
Himachal Ministers Refute PM Modi's Claims on State Economy
  • India

Himachal Pradesh ministers Harshwardhan Chauhan and Rohit Thakur on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling his remarks about the state's economic condition as ''misleading and unfortunate''.

In a joint statement, the ministers accused BJP leaders of deceiving the prime minister with a faux depiction of the state's economy. They suggested that, instead of relying on faulty information, BJP leaders should ensure the release of a pending Rs 10,000 crore disaster relief fund.

Addressing Modi's comments made during a Haryana rally, the ministers attributed Himachal Pradesh's financial woes to policies of the previous BJP administration and argued their government has been implementing reforms to move towards self-reliance and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

