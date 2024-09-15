Himachal Ministers Refute PM Modi's Claims on State Economy
Himachal Pradesh ministers Harshwardhan Chauhan and Rohit Thakur on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling his remarks about the state's economic condition as ''misleading and unfortunate''.
In a joint statement, the ministers accused BJP leaders of deceiving the prime minister with a faux depiction of the state's economy. They suggested that, instead of relying on faulty information, BJP leaders should ensure the release of a pending Rs 10,000 crore disaster relief fund.
Addressing Modi's comments made during a Haryana rally, the ministers attributed Himachal Pradesh's financial woes to policies of the previous BJP administration and argued their government has been implementing reforms to move towards self-reliance and progress.
