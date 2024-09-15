Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's Diplomatic Tour

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will depart for Canada on Monday to participate in a women foreign ministers' meeting in Toronto from September 19-20.

Deuba, who is married to Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, will deliver a speech at the meeting co-hosted by Canada and Jamaica, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Following her engagement in Canada, Deuba will head to the United States on September 21 to join a delegation led by the Nepal Prime Minister at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The minister's tour will conclude with her participation in the third summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue in Doha, scheduled from October 2-3, before she returns to Nepal on October 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)