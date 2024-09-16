Left Menu

UK-Italy Migration Talks: Starmer Meets Meloni in Rome

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni meet in Rome to discuss migration and support for Ukraine. The meeting aims to address the increasing flow of migrants reaching their shores by boat. Starmer seeks to learn from Italy's approach to migration control and international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:28 IST
UK-Italy Migration Talks: Starmer Meets Meloni in Rome
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant diplomatic engagement, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome. The two leaders, from opposite ends of the political spectrum, are seeking common ground to tackle the surge of migrants reaching their respective shores by boat.

Support for Ukraine also features prominently in the agenda, reflecting Starmer's broader effort to mend relations with European neighbors following the UK's contentious exit from the European Union in 2020. Starmer, who represents the center-left Labour Party, aims to adopt lessons from Meloni's far-right administration to curb the flow of migrants across the English Channel.

Accompanied by newly appointed UK Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt, Starmer will tour Italy's national immigration crime coordination center. This visit follows his earlier trips to Paris, Berlin, and Dublin, all focused on restoring post-Brexit ties. Upcoming discussions will also address Ukraine's ongoing conflict, with Meloni reaffirming her staunch support for the Ukrainian cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024