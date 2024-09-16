UK-Italy Migration Talks: Starmer Meets Meloni in Rome
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni meet in Rome to discuss migration and support for Ukraine. The meeting aims to address the increasing flow of migrants reaching their shores by boat. Starmer seeks to learn from Italy's approach to migration control and international cooperation.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome. The two leaders, from opposite ends of the political spectrum, are seeking common ground to tackle the surge of migrants reaching their respective shores by boat.
Support for Ukraine also features prominently in the agenda, reflecting Starmer's broader effort to mend relations with European neighbors following the UK's contentious exit from the European Union in 2020. Starmer, who represents the center-left Labour Party, aims to adopt lessons from Meloni's far-right administration to curb the flow of migrants across the English Channel.
Accompanied by newly appointed UK Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt, Starmer will tour Italy's national immigration crime coordination center. This visit follows his earlier trips to Paris, Berlin, and Dublin, all focused on restoring post-Brexit ties. Upcoming discussions will also address Ukraine's ongoing conflict, with Meloni reaffirming her staunch support for the Ukrainian cause.
