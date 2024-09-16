UK-Italy Migration Talks: Starmer Meets Meloni in Rome

In a significant diplomatic engagement, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome. The two leaders, from opposite ends of the political spectrum, are seeking common ground to tackle the surge of migrants reaching their respective shores by boat.

Support for Ukraine also features prominently in the agenda, reflecting Starmer's broader effort to mend relations with European neighbors following the UK's contentious exit from the European Union in 2020. Starmer, who represents the center-left Labour Party, aims to adopt lessons from Meloni's far-right administration to curb the flow of migrants across the English Channel.

Accompanied by newly appointed UK Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt, Starmer will tour Italy's national immigration crime coordination center. This visit follows his earlier trips to Paris, Berlin, and Dublin, all focused on restoring post-Brexit ties. Upcoming discussions will also address Ukraine's ongoing conflict, with Meloni reaffirming her staunch support for the Ukrainian cause.

