High-Profile EU Commissioner Thierry Breton Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Thierry Breton resigned from the European Commission, stepping down as France's candidate in an unexpected move during the EU power transition. His decision follows a request from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for France to propose a different candidate, citing personal reasons. France must now put forward a new name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:22 IST
Thierry Breton, a notable member of the European Commission, resigned on Monday, declaring he would not be France's candidate for the next EU executive body. This move comes during a politically charged EU power transition.

Breton, who has been a prominent figure in the European Commission for five years, is recognized for his public confrontations with tech magnate Elon Musk and his influential role in shaping the EU's Big Tech regulations, COVID-19 vaccine response, and defense initiatives. The former French minister and industrialist announced his resignation on X as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to reveal her new five-year team.

In his resignation letter, Breton alleged that von der Leyen had recently asked France to withdraw his candidacy in exchange for a supposedly more influential portfolio. Consequently, France is expected to nominate another candidate in an unusual last-minute change.

