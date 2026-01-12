Natural Resources at the Core of Global Geopolitics: Bhupender Yadav Chairs NIRANTAR Strategy Meet

Emphasising the growing strategic importance of natural resources in global geopolitics and national development, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav on Monday chaired a high-level meeting of NIRANTAR—the National Institute for Research & Application of Natural Resources to Transform, Adapt and Build Resilience.

NIRANTAR is a collaborative platform of institutions under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), created to strengthen coordination, research integration, and evidence-based policymaking in the sustainable use of India’s natural resources.

Addressing the meeting, Shri Yadav said that contemporary geopolitics is increasingly shaped by access to and utilisation of natural resources, particularly bioresources. He noted that while India has made significant strides in manufacturing, data, software, and industrial sectors, the four fundamental pillars of life—food, medicine, energy, and oil—ultimately originate from nature.

“Our strength lies in our natural resources, especially bioresources,” the Minister said, underscoring the need for balanced, judicious, and forward-looking utilisation. He stressed that India must pursue a carefully calibrated policy that harmonises environmental protection with industrial and economic development, ensuring long-term resilience without compromising growth.

Highlighting India’s vast repository of natural assets, Shri Yadav said the four verticals of NIRANTAR are designed to address research, outcome assessment, application, and policy integration. He noted that the platform can play a transformative role in ensuring that India’s bioresources are leveraged sustainably for development while safeguarding ecological integrity.

Referring to the escalating impacts of climate change, the Minister warned that glaciers are shrinking and that development in ecologically sensitive regions such as the Himalayas must be carefully balanced. He pointed to the critical role of institutions such as the G.B. Pant National Institute for Himalayan Ecology and the National Institute for Sustainable Coastal Management, emphasising that inter-institutional cooperation and data-sharing will be essential in addressing climate risks in fragile ecosystems.

Shri Yadav reiterated that the MoEFCC must function not merely as a regulatory authority but as a key contributor to India’s development trajectory, while simultaneously preventing the over-exploitation of natural resources. He observed that environmental policymaking has far-reaching economic implications, influencing sectors ranging from agriculture and health to energy and infrastructure.

Outlining priorities for NIRANTAR, the Minister called for focused action across three dimensions: cutting-edge research, its translation into policymaking, and a clear roadmap for future implementation. He also stressed the importance of institution-building through committed and capable human resources, suggesting that a small, empowered group of scientists and experts could act as coordinators to bridge institutional gaps and accelerate outcomes.

Concluding his address, Shri Yadav emphasised the need for a “Whole of Government” approach, stating that deeper coordination and collaboration across ministries, research institutions, and policy bodies is essential for NIRANTAR to deliver meaningful, scalable, and nationally relevant outcomes.

Call to Action for Research Institutions, Climate-Tech Innovators, and Policymakers:

The MoEFCC is encouraging research organisations, climate-tech startups, data scientists, environmental economists, and policy labs to actively engage with the NIRANTAR platform. Early collaboration can help shape science-driven policies, climate-resilient development models, and sustainable resource strategies, positioning India as a global leader in balancing growth with ecological stewardship.