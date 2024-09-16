JD(S) Leader Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Local Body Election Delays

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for organizing a large human chain in the name of democracy while delaying local body elections, which he termed as essential for democracy.

Kumaraswamy urged the government to promptly announce elections for local bodies, emphasizing the importance of zilla and taluk panchayats and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) in democratic governance.

Highlighting the celebration of 'International Day of Democracy' with a 2,500-km-long state-wide human chain, Kumaraswamy questioned the government's commitment to democracy, suggesting their actions are more about propaganda than genuine governance. He demanded the immediate conduct of local body elections to preserve true democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)