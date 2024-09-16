Houthi Rebels Down American-Made MQ-9 Reaper Drone in Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels reported on Monday that they successfully shot down an American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone. This claim is supported by a circulating video showing a surface-to-air missile hitting its target, with flaming debris scattered on the ground.

The U.S. military did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the downing, which reportedly took place over southwestern Dhamar province. Historically, the Houthis have made exaggerated claims, particularly in their ongoing campaign against shipping in the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. However, the online video lends credibility to their latest assertion.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a Houthi spokesperson, confirmed the drone as an MQ-9, marking it the third claimed downing in a week. The U.S. military has not acknowledged any losses. The rebels insist they used a locally produced missile, despite evidence of Iranian-provided weaponry. The incident heightens the tension in the region, which has already witnessed multiple attacks on merchant vessels and military ships.

