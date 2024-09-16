Left Menu

Race for IOC Presidency Heats Up with Diverse Candidate List

Seven candidates, including athletic icons and international sports administrators, are competing for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency. The election is set for March 2025 in Olympia, Greece. Thomas Bach, the current president, will step down after his 12-year tenure.

Updated: 16-09-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:47 IST
The race for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency is intensifying as seven prominent candidates throw their hats into the ring. Among them are world athletics chief Sebastian Coe and multi-millionaire Johan Eliasch, a newcomer to the Olympic scene. Zimbabwe's Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry also joins the fray, the IOC confirmed on Monday.

Other contenders include IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch, who is the son of the late former IOC president, and international cycling chief David Lappartient. Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan and Morinari Watanabe, head of the international gymnastics federation, are also vying for the top spot.

The high-stakes election will take place during the IOC session scheduled for March 2025 in ancient Olympia, Greece. Current President Thomas Bach, who has led the organization for the past 12 years, will be stepping down.

