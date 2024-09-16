Left Menu

Vokkaliga Community Leaders Demand Stern Action Against BJP MLA Munirathna

A delegation of Congress ministers and MLAs from the Vokkaliga community met Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding strict action against BJP MLA N Munirathna. Munirathna faces charges of bribery, casteist slurs, and criminal intimidation. The delegation insists on a thorough investigation and expects stringent punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:09 IST
Vokkaliga Community Leaders Demand Stern Action Against BJP MLA Munirathna
Munirathna
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Congress ministers and MLAs from the Vokkaliga community met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, demanding stern action against BJP MLA N Munirathna, who has been detained on multiple charges, including caste-based slurs against a former corporator.

Led by Ministers N Cheluvarayaswamy and M C Sudhakar, the group emphasized the seriousness of the accusations during their meeting at Siddaramaiah's residence.

Munirathna, previously a minister, was arrested Saturday evening following complaints of harassment, bribery, and criminal intimidation. Cheluvarayaswamy called for a robust legal approach to ensure Munirathna's prosecution, demanding investigations by agencies like Lokayukta or the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024