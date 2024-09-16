Vokkaliga Community Leaders Demand Stern Action Against BJP MLA Munirathna

A delegation of Congress ministers and MLAs from the Vokkaliga community met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, demanding stern action against BJP MLA N Munirathna, who has been detained on multiple charges, including caste-based slurs against a former corporator.

Led by Ministers N Cheluvarayaswamy and M C Sudhakar, the group emphasized the seriousness of the accusations during their meeting at Siddaramaiah's residence.

Munirathna, previously a minister, was arrested Saturday evening following complaints of harassment, bribery, and criminal intimidation. Cheluvarayaswamy called for a robust legal approach to ensure Munirathna's prosecution, demanding investigations by agencies like Lokayukta or the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

(With inputs from agencies.)