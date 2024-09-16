Left Menu

Opposition Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Impractical and Unconstitutional

The opposition has sharply criticized the 'one nation, one election' proposal pushed by the BJP-led NDA government, labeling it as impractical under the current Constitution and a mere political gimmick. Major political parties, including the Congress, TMC, and CPI, have declared their opposition, citing significant constitutional hurdles.

Updated: 16-09-2024 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition on Monday vehemently criticized the government's 'one nation, one election' proposal, labeling it impractical under the present Constitution and dismissing it as a mere political gimmick of the ruling BJP.

Leading opposition parties, such as Congress, the TMC, and the CPI, firmly opposed the idea. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram underscored the impracticality of the proposal, highlighting the necessity of multiple constitutional amendments that the current government lacks the legislative strength to enforce.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the government's motives, suggesting that the 'one nation, one election' concept is a diversionary tactic rather than a realistic policy proposal. Meanwhile, the CPI and TMC also dismissed the idea, calling it undemocratic and unfeasible in a diverse country like India.

