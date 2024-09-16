Hamas Chief Sends Strong Message to Israel via Houthis

Hamas chief Yehya Sinwar stated that a recent Houthi attack on Sunday served as a clear message to Israel. This declaration was conveyed in a letter addressed to the leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi. Al-Massirah TV, the Houthis' media outlet, reported on the exchange on Monday.

The incident underscores the intricate and volatile relationships between various entities in the Middle East. Sinwar's message indicates a coordinated stance against Israel, showcasing the unity among groups opposed to Israeli policies.

This development raises further concerns about regional stability and the potential for escalated conflict involving multiple parties within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)