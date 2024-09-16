Left Menu

Hamas Chief Sends Strong Message to Israel via Houthis

Hamas chief Yehya Sinwar communicated a significant message to Israel through a Houthi attack on Sunday, as reported by Al-Massirah TV. This interaction highlights the growing tension and interconnected dynamics between different factions in the Middle East conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Hamas chief Yehya Sinwar stated that a recent Houthi attack on Sunday served as a clear message to Israel. This declaration was conveyed in a letter addressed to the leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi. Al-Massirah TV, the Houthis' media outlet, reported on the exchange on Monday.

The incident underscores the intricate and volatile relationships between various entities in the Middle East. Sinwar's message indicates a coordinated stance against Israel, showcasing the unity among groups opposed to Israeli policies.

This development raises further concerns about regional stability and the potential for escalated conflict involving multiple parties within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

