U.S. Treasury Slaps Sanctions on Georgian Officials Amid Protests

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions on Monday targeting two Georgian government officials and two members of the country's pro-Russian far-right movement. The individuals were accused of involvement in violent responses to large protests sparked by a 'foreign agent' law.

According to a Treasury statement, the sanctions aimed at Chief of the Special Task Department Zviad Kharazishvili and his deputy, Mileri Lagazauri, who were responsible for overseeing forces that violently cracked down on springtime demonstrations. 'The Special Task Department's violence included brutal beatings of non-violent protest attendees, including citizens and opposition politicians,' the Treasury said.

Kharazishvili was also alleged to have personally abused protesters, the statement added. Additionally, Konstantine Morgoshia, founder of media company Alt-Info, and media personality Zurab Makharadze were sanctioned for spreading disinformation, hate speech, and threats. The sanctions highlight the ongoing clash between pro-Western and pro-Russian factions within Georgia, a pivot point for its future political alignment.

