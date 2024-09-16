Left Menu

Modi Accuses Opposition of Division and Hate, Inaugurates Major Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused individuals filled with hate and negativity of trying to defame India and destroy its unity, as he inaugurated projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in Gujarat. He highlighted efforts of the opposition to bring back Article 370 and undermined his initial days in office while focusing on development and national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:42 IST
Modi Accuses Opposition of Division and Hate, Inaugurates Major Projects in Gujarat
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused individuals filled with hate and negativity of attempting to defame India and destroy its unity. His remarks came amid controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in the US.

During his visit to Gujarat, Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth Rs 8,000 crore. This includes the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, India's first Vande Bharat metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains.

Addressing the gathering, without mentioning names, Modi criticized the opposition for crossing limits for appeasement politics. He stated, 'Some people filled with negativity are targeting India's unity intending to divide the country.' He also highlighted efforts to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling them attempts to undermine India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024