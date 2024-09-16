Modi Accuses Opposition of Division and Hate, Inaugurates Major Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused individuals filled with hate and negativity of attempting to defame India and destroy its unity. His remarks came amid controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in the US.

During his visit to Gujarat, Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth Rs 8,000 crore. This includes the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, India's first Vande Bharat metro service, and five Vande Bharat express trains.

Addressing the gathering, without mentioning names, Modi criticized the opposition for crossing limits for appeasement politics. He stated, 'Some people filled with negativity are targeting India's unity intending to divide the country.' He also highlighted efforts to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling them attempts to undermine India.

(With inputs from agencies.)