Gunman Charged in Attempted Assassination of Trump at Florida Golf Course

Federal prosecutors have criminally charged Ryan Routh for attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course, CNN reported on Monday. Routh was spotted with a rifle in the bushes near where Trump was playing golf and was later arrested after a brief escape.

The suspect faces two gun-related charges, which authorities state are preliminary steps to keep him in custody while further charges are prepared. This incident has raised security concerns, particularly as it follows a previous assassination attempt on Trump in July.

President Joe Biden pointed to the need for more resources for the Secret Service, while Trump blamed the rhetoric from Biden and other Democrats for encouraging the attack. The situation has intensified the scrutiny on Trump's security measures and the political discourse surrounding his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)