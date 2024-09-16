Left Menu

Gunman Charged in Attempted Assassination of Trump at Florida Golf Course

Federal prosecutors charged Ryan Routh for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. Routh, who fled but was later arrested, faces two gun-related charges. The incident raised concerns about Trump's security, especially following a previous attempt on his life in July. Biden and Trump exchanged accusations over the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:02 IST
Gunman Charged in Attempted Assassination of Trump at Florida Golf Course

Federal prosecutors have criminally charged Ryan Routh for attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course, CNN reported on Monday. Routh was spotted with a rifle in the bushes near where Trump was playing golf and was later arrested after a brief escape.

The suspect faces two gun-related charges, which authorities state are preliminary steps to keep him in custody while further charges are prepared. This incident has raised security concerns, particularly as it follows a previous assassination attempt on Trump in July.

President Joe Biden pointed to the need for more resources for the Secret Service, while Trump blamed the rhetoric from Biden and other Democrats for encouraging the attack. The situation has intensified the scrutiny on Trump's security measures and the political discourse surrounding his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024