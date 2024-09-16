Jammu & Kashmir Polls: Campaign Frenzy as BJP and Congress Conclude Phase One
Campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections ended with a final push from BJP and Congress, including rallies by Home Minister Amit Shah. The election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and will see 23.27 lakh voters across various districts deciding the fate of 219 candidates.
- Country:
- India
Campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections concluded on Monday, with the BJP and Congress leading a strong finale. Union Home Minister Amit Shah headlined the rhetoric with three back-to-back rallies in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.
The Congress unveiled its manifesto, 'Haath Badlega Halaat', promising 100 per cent crop insurance against natural calamities. In the first phase on September 18, the electorate will vote in eight seats of the Chenab valley and 16 segments in south Kashmir.
This marks the first assembly elections in J&K post the abrogation of Article 370. The fate of 219 candidates lies in the hands of 23.27 lakh eligible voters. High-profile campaigners included PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The opposition spotlighted statehood restoration, while BJP promoted a 'Naya Kashmir'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Expulsion of Simi Rose Bell John Amid Allegations
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Rally in Pennsylvania: A United Front for 2024 Elections
BJP 'very fearful' of upcoming state elections; polls in Maharashtra not held to give time for 'Ladli Behna' scheme: Singhvi to PTI.
Former JJP Leaders Join BJP Ahead of Haryana Elections
Germany's Bond Market Reacts to Regional Elections as Yields Hit One-Month High