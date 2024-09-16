Jammu & Kashmir Polls: Campaign Frenzy as BJP and Congress Conclude Phase One

Campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections concluded on Monday, with the BJP and Congress leading a strong finale. Union Home Minister Amit Shah headlined the rhetoric with three back-to-back rallies in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

The Congress unveiled its manifesto, 'Haath Badlega Halaat', promising 100 per cent crop insurance against natural calamities. In the first phase on September 18, the electorate will vote in eight seats of the Chenab valley and 16 segments in south Kashmir.

This marks the first assembly elections in J&K post the abrogation of Article 370. The fate of 219 candidates lies in the hands of 23.27 lakh eligible voters. High-profile campaigners included PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The opposition spotlighted statehood restoration, while BJP promoted a 'Naya Kashmir'.

(With inputs from agencies.)