Jammu & Kashmir Polls: Campaign Frenzy as BJP and Congress Conclude Phase One

Campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections ended with a final push from BJP and Congress, including rallies by Home Minister Amit Shah. The election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and will see 23.27 lakh voters across various districts deciding the fate of 219 candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:58 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Polls: Campaign Frenzy as BJP and Congress Conclude Phase One
Campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections concluded on Monday, with the BJP and Congress leading a strong finale. Union Home Minister Amit Shah headlined the rhetoric with three back-to-back rallies in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

The Congress unveiled its manifesto, 'Haath Badlega Halaat', promising 100 per cent crop insurance against natural calamities. In the first phase on September 18, the electorate will vote in eight seats of the Chenab valley and 16 segments in south Kashmir.

This marks the first assembly elections in J&K post the abrogation of Article 370. The fate of 219 candidates lies in the hands of 23.27 lakh eligible voters. High-profile campaigners included PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The opposition spotlighted statehood restoration, while BJP promoted a 'Naya Kashmir'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

