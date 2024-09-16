Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Sharma's Engagements in Alwar: A Day of Meetings and Tributes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar on Monday to discuss societal upliftment and development schemes. He also paid tributes to late Congress MLA Zubair Khan and Vikesh Kumar Sharma, son of former Cabinet Minister Rohitash Sharma, during his visit.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar to discuss a range of organisational matters focusing on societal upliftment and bringing uniformity, sources revealed.

Sharma also highlighted various development schemes of the state during the 20-minute interaction.

After the meeting, Sharma visited the residence of Zubair Khan, the Congress MLA from Alwar's Ramgarh seat, who recently passed away, and paid floral tributes.

During his Alwar visit, Sharma also offered prayers at the residence of former Cabinet Minister Rohitash Sharma for his late son, Vikesh Kumar Sharma. Accompanying him were state environment minister Sanjay Sharma, MLAs Dr. Jaswant Yadav, Mahant Balaknath, Devi Singh Shekhawat, among other leaders.

