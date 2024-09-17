Failed Assassination Plot on Trump Raises Security Concerns

In a shocking incident, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested after a failed assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump. Court documents reveal that Routh camped outside a golf course for nearly 12 hours, armed with a rifle, before being thwarted by a Secret Service agent.

Routh, who faces charges of illegal firearm possession due to a prior felony conviction and an obliterated serial number, was stopped before getting Trump in his line of sight. Authorities arrested him after he fled the scene. Body camera footage released by the Martin County sheriff's office shows his arrest.

This incident marks the second attempt on Trump's life in recent months, raising serious questions about the security measures in place during a highly charged political climate. Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for accountability and thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)