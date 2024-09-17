Murdoch's Succession Battle and Political Turmoil in the US: Key Domestic Headlines

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

A contentious court battle over Rupert Murdoch's media empire succession begins in Reno, Nevada. The 93-year-old mogul aims to alter the family trust to secure his eldest son Lachlan's control over key companies like Fox News and News Corp.

Despite a recent assassination attempt, Donald Trump's campaign remains on track. The former president met with the U.S. Secret Service to discuss the threat, as details about the suspect, Ryan Routh, emerged. Routh faces multiple gun-related charges.

Meanwhile in Brooklyn, a Pakistani man, Asif Merchant, pleaded not guilty to charges connected to an alleged assassination plot against a U.S. politician, reportedly in retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

Elon Musk's recent social media post questioning the absence of assassination attempts on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has drawn the attention of the US Secret Service.

In the sports world, U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles filed an appeal to reclaim her Olympic bronze medal, while the Emmys saw a significant viewership increase to an estimated 6.9 million people, the highest in three years.

Efforts to release Americans detained abroad continue as the U.S secured the release of Pastor David Lin from China, with ongoing attempts to free others.

The Teamsters union may soon decide on a presidential endorsement for the 2024 election, following meetings with Kamala Harris and earlier, Donald Trump.

