Telangana CM Reddy Rejects 'Farmhouse' Label, Vows Economic Reforms
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a jab at BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, asserting he is not a 'farmhouse Chief Minister.' Reddy emphasized his commitment to securing state funds from the Centre and outlined initiatives for youth, women, and housing under the Congress government. He dismissed criticisms of his frequent Delhi visits.
In a public address on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a swipe at BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, clarifying that he is not a 'farmhouse Chief Minister.'
Reddy reaffirmed his dedication to securing the state's due shares from the Centre through frequent visits to Delhi. He criticized detractors of these trips and underlined their importance in balancing the state's finances.
Listing key initiatives, Reddy highlighted efforts in youth and women development, anti-drug measures, housing schemes, and the establishment of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) to reclaim lakes from illegal occupiers.
