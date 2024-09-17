Telangana CM Reddy Rejects 'Farmhouse' Label, Vows Economic Reforms

In a public address on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a swipe at BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, clarifying that he is not a 'farmhouse Chief Minister.'

Reddy reaffirmed his dedication to securing the state's due shares from the Centre through frequent visits to Delhi. He criticized detractors of these trips and underlined their importance in balancing the state's finances.

Listing key initiatives, Reddy highlighted efforts in youth and women development, anti-drug measures, housing schemes, and the establishment of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) to reclaim lakes from illegal occupiers.

