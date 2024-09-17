Left Menu

Frenchman Admits to Decade-Long Ordeal of Drugging Wife and Facilitating Rape

Dominique Pelicot, a 71-year-old Frenchman, admitted to drugging his wife and recruiting strangers to rape her over a decade. His highly-publicized trial has shocked France. Pelicot, appearing in court with a cane, confessed to all charges. His former wife, Gisele Pelicot, demanded a public trial to expose the crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:36 IST
Dominique Pelicot, a 71-year-old Frenchman, confessed to various criminal charges, including drugging his wife and recruiting strangers to rape her over a decade. This shocking case has riveted France.

Pelicot, who had to testify last week, appeared in court with a cane due to health issues and admitted, "I am a rapist just like all the others in this room." He allegedly offered sex with his wife on a website and filmed the abuse. Fifty other men accused of participating are also on trial in Avignon.

Gisele Pelicot, Dominique's 72-year-old former wife, insisted on a public trial to expose him and the other accused men. Pelicot's poor health had delayed his hearing multiple times. His lawyer mentioned Pelicot wanted to use the hearing to apologize to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

