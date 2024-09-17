Kashmiri Separatists Turn Lawmakers in Historic Jammu and Kashmir Election
The upcoming Jammu and Kashmir election marks the first poll since India's revocation of the region's semi-autonomy. Hafiz Mohammad Sikander Malik, a former independence advocate out on bail, is among ten ex-separatists contesting. They aim to restore partial autonomy, a move rejected by New Delhi.
As the Jammu and Kashmir election kicks off Wednesday, marking the first poll since India revoked the region's semi-autonomy, former Kashmiri independence advocate Hafiz Mohammad Sikander Malik has filed his nomination papers. Malik, 37, wore a GPS ankle tracker, being out on bail after facing "terror" charges in 2019.
Malik is one of ten candidates who once advocated for Kashmir's independence and are now contesting the local legislature election. The former separatists vow to work towards reinstating Jammu and Kashmir's semi-autonomy if elected, although New Delhi has rejected this possibility. The contested region, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has been a focal point of conflict since their independence in 1947.
Running as an independent due to a ban on his Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) party, Malik aims to lift the ban and advocate for amnesty for imprisoned individuals. The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party also campaign for restoring partial autonomy. However, Prime Minister Modi's government remains firm that semi-autonomous status is a thing of the past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
