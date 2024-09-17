EU Commission Announces New Appointments

Left Menu

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has nominated Spanish politician Teresa Ribera as the bloc's next antitrust commissioner. Additionally, Andrius Kubilius from Lithuania will be responsible for a newly created defense portfolio, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

Other significant names on the list of 27 EU Commissioners include Henna Virkkunen, who will handle security and tech sovereignty, and Stephane Sejournee, who will oversee industrial strategy.

All candidates will face hearings with lawmakers in the European Parliament, whose approval is required for the nominations to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

