Frenchman Admits Shocking Decade-Long Crimes and Asks for Forgiveness
Dominique Pelicot, a Frenchman, admitted in court to drugging his wife, Gisele Pelicot, and facilitating her rape by dozens of men over nearly a decade. The trial, which has captivated France, includes charges of rape and privacy breaches. Gisele Pelicot has become an emblematic figure in the fight against sexual violence.
Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman accused of drugging his wife and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her over nearly a decade, admitted the various charges he faces on Tuesday and begged his family's forgiveness, French media reported.
Appearing in court with a cane due to health issues, Pelicot, 71, told the court he was a rapist and sought forgiveness from his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Gisele Pelicot, 72, who was also present, expressed her shock and disbelief, having lived with Pelicot for 50 years without suspecting his criminal activities. The trial has cast a spotlight on sexual violence in France.
