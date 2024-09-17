Left Menu

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Launches Sixth Indefinite Fast for OBC Quota

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has begun his sixth indefinite fast to demand reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. He accuses the Maharashtra government of deliberately avoiding the issue and warns of electoral consequences if demands are not met. Jarange demands implementation of a draft notification recognizing Marathas as Kunbis.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday initiated his sixth indefinite fast in just over a year, demanding reservation for his community under the OBC category.

Launching the fast at midnight in his native village Antarwali Sarati, Jalna district, Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of deliberately withholding the reservation and called on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the quota issue.

Jarange, spotlighted by a police lathi-charge on protesters last September, warned ruling parties of electoral repercussions if the quota demands remain unmet. He also urged for the withdrawal of cases against Maratha community members involved in previous agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

