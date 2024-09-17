Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Launches Sixth Indefinite Fast for OBC Quota

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday initiated his sixth indefinite fast in just over a year, demanding reservation for his community under the OBC category.

Launching the fast at midnight in his native village Antarwali Sarati, Jalna district, Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of deliberately withholding the reservation and called on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the quota issue.

Jarange, spotlighted by a police lathi-charge on protesters last September, warned ruling parties of electoral repercussions if the quota demands remain unmet. He also urged for the withdrawal of cases against Maratha community members involved in previous agitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)