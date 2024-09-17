Friedrich Merz Nominated to Run as Chancellor by German Conservatives

The German conservative parties have united behind Friedrich Merz as their candidate for chancellor in the federal election scheduled for next year. Merz, who leads the Christian Democrats (CDU), was confirmed as the choice by Markus Soeder, the head of the Bavarian conservatives.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Merz, Soeder stated, "To make it short, the question of the chancellor candidate is decided - Friedrich Merz is doing it." This strong endorsement from Soeder suggests a consolidated conservative front heading into the election.

The announcement marks a significant step for the conservative bloc as they aim to regain the chancellery. Merz's leadership will be central to the party's strategy and electoral campaign in the coming months.

