Left Menu

Friedrich Merz Nominated to Run as Chancellor by German Conservatives

The German conservatives have selected Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), as their chancellor candidate for the upcoming federal election. This decision was confirmed by Markus Soeder of the Bavarian conservatives, who publicly supported Merz's nomination during a joint press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:39 IST
Friedrich Merz Nominated to Run as Chancellor by German Conservatives
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German conservative parties have united behind Friedrich Merz as their candidate for chancellor in the federal election scheduled for next year. Merz, who leads the Christian Democrats (CDU), was confirmed as the choice by Markus Soeder, the head of the Bavarian conservatives.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Merz, Soeder stated, "To make it short, the question of the chancellor candidate is decided - Friedrich Merz is doing it." This strong endorsement from Soeder suggests a consolidated conservative front heading into the election.

The announcement marks a significant step for the conservative bloc as they aim to regain the chancellery. Merz's leadership will be central to the party's strategy and electoral campaign in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024